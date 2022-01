Economic Boom or Bust? - with Dr. Vikram Mansharamani

Jason Hartman discusses today's economic boom or bust and real estate trends with a very special guest and absolute wealth of knowledge, Dr. Vikram Mansharamani.

He talks about identifying bubbles in various markets, and whether or not real estate should continue to be a profitable play over the long run.

Dr. Mansharamani gives his outlook on other asset classes, such as Bitcoin and precious metals and encourages you to take control of your financial decisions.