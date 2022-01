Ray Epps Is A FED

The questions have been asked, but Jesse has decided to answer them for himself: Rap Epps was an FBI plant.

Yesterday, Ted Cruz publicly asked Jill Sanborn about Ray Epps and almost immediately, the January 6th commission felt compelled to make a statement on him.

Luckily, they already asked him about it.

The FBI and the Democratic party stand a lot to gain from silencing their political opponents.