Batwoman S03E09 Meet Your Maker

Batwoman 3x09 "Meet Your Maker" Season 3 Episode 9 Promo Trailer HD - NATURAL DISASTERS - Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) attempt to track down the OG Poison Ivy when all signs point to Pamela Isley's (guest star Bridget Regan) reappearance in Gotham.

At the same time, Mary (Nicole Kang) feels drawn by a powerful force and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) suddenly feels very protective of her stepsister.

Meanwhile, Jada (Robin Givens) hasn't given up on rehabilitating Marquis (Nick Creegan) and seeks the help of an old friend.

Guest starring David Ramsey.

Michael Blundell directed the episode written by Caroline Dries and Maya Houston (309).

Original airdate 1/19/2022.

Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Starring: Javicia Leslie, Rachel Skarsten, Meagan Tandy