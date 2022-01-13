Good Sam S01E03 Butt of the Joke

Good Sam 1x03 "Butt of the Joke" Season 1 Episode 3 Promo Trailer HD - When Dr. Sam Griffith (Sophia Bush) refuses to concede her role as chief, her father Griff (Jason Isaacs) orchestrates a costly surprise.

Also, Sam’s mother, hospital administrator Vivian (Wendy Crewson), turns to her new spouse, therapist Asher Pyne (Sendhil Ramamurthy), for help navigating the battle between her daughter and ex-husband, on the CBS Original series GOOD SAM, Wednesday, January 19th on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Starring: Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs, Edwin Hodge, Skye P.

Marshall, Michael Stahl-David, Davi Santos, Omar Maskati, Wendy Crewson