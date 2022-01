X Movie

X Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: At a secluded farmhouse in Texas, a film crew arrives to shoot an adult film.

Their hosts, a reclusive elderly couple, take a special interest in their young guests.

As night falls the couple's leering interest turns violent.

Directed by Ti West starring Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Brittany Snow, Owen Campbell, Scott Mescudi release date March 18, 2022 (in theaters)