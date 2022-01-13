2022 Lexus NX 450h+ PHV Exterior Design in Blue

The rules of success have changed.

It’s no longer just about getting ahead or the constant grind.

It’s about prioritizing what truly matters, cutting out distractions and working hard for what fulfills you.

The NX marketing campaign, called “Hustle for What Matters,” is designed to reach those with great ambition who are carving their own paths.

It leans heavily into the digital and streaming space in an effort to connect with this busy audience where they are most likely to engage.

With the all-new 2022 NX, Lexus has created a next-generation crossover that prioritizes what matters most to drivers.

The NX ushers in the next chapter of design, innovation and performance for the brand.

It offers a powertrain to fit every lifestyle and driving preference, including our new plug-in electric vehicle, the NX 450h+.

The NX marks the debut of the all-new Lexus Interface multimedia system with available 14-inch touchscreen – designed for seamless connectivity and personalization.