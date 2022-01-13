Covid- 19 Positive Lata Mangeshkar's FRESH Health Update | She Is A Fighter, Says Niece Rachna

Since the time Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to the hospital for the treatment of Covid-19, fans are continuously praying for her good health.
Her niece reveals details about her health.
Watch the story.
Since the time Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to the hospital for the treatment of Covid-19, fans are continuously praying for her good health.
Her niece reveals details about her health.
Watch the story.
The legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital after testing COVID positive. She..