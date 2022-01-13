GETTR Is Getting Called Out For Shady Policies ​​| Guest: AJ Willms | 1/12/22

A deep dive into GETTR by Talk Liberation revealed some more interesting information about the development and functionality of the supposed Twitter alternative.

Candace Owens recently Tweeted in support of Joe Rogan bringing attention to some of the questionable policies GETTR employs.

We discuss the findings and the implications on the free speech platform.

Speaking of Rogan, a group of 270 doctors, physicians, and science educators signed an open letter calling on Spotify to “take action on misinformation on the website,” citing Rogan’s episode with Dr. Robert Malone.

It’s not the first time a group has tried to have Spotify censor the comedian and podcaster.

Will the mob succeed this time or will Spotify continue to support free speech?

We’re joined in-studio by AJ Willms, a political commentator.