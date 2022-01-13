8 Secret Self Love Practices You Should Know

Wondering how to practice self love?

Self love is more than just changing your hair, getting a new wardrobe, or attempting to redefine yourself.

Self love is obtaining an appreciation for yourself that stems from the physical, emotional, and spiritual support you provide yourself.

It's not a fixed state, but it grows through actions that lead to maturity over time.

Self care encompasses four different parts– self awareness, self worth, self esteem, and self care.

Establishing self love can be a long journey, so here are a few tips on how to love yourself and practice self love.