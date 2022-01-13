Another Chinese city detects Omicron case

The Chinese port city of Tianjin reported an increase in COVID-19 infections on Thursday as it stepped up efforts to rein in an outbreak that has spread the highly transmissible Omicron variant to another Chinese city, Dalian.
Watch VideoThe northern Chinese city of Tianjin ordered a second round of COVID-19 testing of all 14 million residents Wednesday..