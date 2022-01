Lewis: PM right to lead country and will win next election

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has said it was right for the prime minister to take responsibility for the alleged party held in Downing Street last May.

He insisted Boris Johnson was the right person to both lead the Conservative Party and win the next general election.

Report by Alibhaiz.

