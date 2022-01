Israel's prime minister pressures teenage girl to take COVID injection on live television

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett nudged a reluctant teenage girl to take a COVID vaccine on live television.

The girl, the daughter of one of Bennett's friends, was said to have been afraid and reluctant to get vaccinated.

In front of a primetime TV audience, she is seen squirming in a chair while a nurse prepares to inject her with Pfizer's COVID shot.