Dogecoin DOGE Price Prediction [BOTTOM IS IN, $0.28 COMING UP] Jan 13 2022

Dogecoin DOGE Cryptocurrency Price Prediction, Forecast and Technical Analysis.

This analysis reviews Dogecoin DOGE without Dogecoin DOGE news or other explained fundamental analysis.

This analysis is strictly technical in nature and focuses on Dogecoin DOGE prices action only in a live market setting.