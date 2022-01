Opposing The Matrix – A Current State of Affairs - OTM News

Well, the inevitable happened, we came down with Omicron, which I still am calling a flu-bug.

Tonight I want to talk about anti-hype, meaning that all of the crap you’re hearing out there is bovine scatology.

Is this variant (sic) really more virulent than its predecessors?

Is it sending people to the hospital?

Are people dying from it?

Propaganda is figuring big into this current sickness.

I’ll explain.