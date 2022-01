Self-isolation period to be cut to five days in England, says Javid

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced the self-isolation period for those with Covid will be cut to five days from Monday in England.

However, he warned there was likely difficult weeks ahead with significant pressure on the NHS.

Report by Alibhaiz.

