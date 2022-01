Is Dragon ball Z Budokai 3 still good?| Retrospective

Dragon ball Z Budokai 3 was released in 2004 for the Playstation 2 it is the 3rd game in the budokai series, obviously, given the name.

In 2012 an HD remastered release for ps3 and xbox 360.

It was bundled with the first budokai, with budokai 2 being strangely absent.