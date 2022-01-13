Purification - Oracle of the South

The ancients saw the cycles of ice and snow as a reset button, a purification of sorts.

It was a time when everything died off and was dormant for a while before the spring, when nature would spring back into life and abundance.

The current time of winter's cold and freezing weather brings a simpicity - perhaps it's not a very easy time, but if you're prepared for it, you'll be just fine.

Use this time to trust the great mystery of life and to manifest the life you've always wanted.

Keep your mind and your intentions pure and try to always be positive!