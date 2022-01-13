Purification - Oracle of the South
Purification - Oracle of the South

The ancients saw the cycles of ice and snow as a reset button, a purification of sorts.

It was a time when everything died off and was dormant for a while before the spring, when nature would spring back into life and abundance.

The current time of winter&apos;s cold and freezing weather brings a simpicity - perhaps it&apos;s not a very easy time, but if you&apos;re prepared for it, you&apos;ll be just fine.

Use this time to trust the great mystery of life and to manifest the life you&apos;ve always wanted.

Keep your mind and your intentions pure and try to always be positive!