Zakhele a healthy paramedic took the Covid-19 injection.

He collapsed at work on the day he was injected and, after being taken home, collapsed again.

Then his neck started swelling, and a large, painful growth began to form.

He was taken to hospital and operated on.

Due to complications, the doctors had to perform another operation to save his life and inserted a tube in his neck, which he is now breathing through.

His sister mentioned that she noticed her brother’s behaviour change after he took the injection.

She said he suddenly became impatient, aggressive and short-tempered.

Zakhele is suffering and in a great deal of pain.

His salary has been reduced and he is forced to pay his own medical bills, so his family’s resources are now strained.

He says he sometimes feels like committing suicide.”