SpaceX Transporter 3 Rideshare Launch | LIVE (1/13/22 @10am EST)

SpaceX is targeting Thursday, January 13th for a Falcon 9 launch of Transporter-3 to orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The 29-minute launch window opens at 10:25 a.m.

EST.

Following stage separation, SpaceX will land Falcon 9’s first stage on Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Transporter-3 is SpaceX’s third dedicated rideshare mission, and on board this launch are 105 spacecraft.

We will go live ~20 minutes prior to liftoff.