Liz Cheney: Jan. 6th Committee may subpoena Kevin McCarthy

The vice chairwoman of the House January Sixth Committee says the group might subpoena House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield.
Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming says her fellow Republicans are trying to cover up what happened.
