Jamie Lynn Spears Says Her Relationship with Britney Is Strained

CNN reports Jamie Lynn Spears, the younger sister of pop star Britney Spears, recently opened up about their relationship.

Jamie Lynn says her role in Britney's dramatic court-ordered conservatorship has been wildly misconceived.

I was (a) 17-year-old..

Jamie Lynn says she never had anything to do with her sister's conservatorship.

I didn't understand what was happening nor was I focused on that... I understand just as little about it then as I do now.

There was no me overseeing funds or something like that, and if there was (that perception), that was a misunderstanding

... but either way I took no steps to be a part of it.

Britney has hinted on social media that her family is to blame for the "abusive" conservatorship.

Recently, Britney unfollowed Jamie Lynn on Instagram.

Jamie Lynn says although she is confused by the current state of affairs, she will always love her sister.

That love is still there 100%, I love my sister.

