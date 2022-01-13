Fauci Says Omicron Will 'Find Just About Everybody'

CNN reports the Omicron variant is running rampant in the United States.

Experts say it is likely that most Americans, at some point, will be exposed to Omicron.

Omicron, with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will ultimately find just about everybody.

, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the White House, via CNN.

Data thus far shows if exposed, those who are vaccinated are likely to avoid hospitalization or death.

Experts say those who aren't vaccinated may not fare so well.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 62% of Americans are fully vaccinated.

Merely 23% have been vaccinated and received a booster shot.

Health officials say the country must do everything in its power to maintain the functionality of hospitals and other essential services.

I think it's hard to process what's actually happening right now, which is: Most people are going to get Covid.

, Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, via CNN.

What we need to do is make sure the hospitals can still function, Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, via CNN