CBN NewsWatch AM: January 13, 2022

Inflation rises to highest level in nearly 40 years, as Federal Reserve to take steps to slow it down; President Biden hits new low in his approval rating according to a Quinnipiac poll; Hillary Clinton put forth as a possible Presidential candidate in 2024; new data indicates Omicron variant not as deadly as Delta; The Heritage Foundation’s Daily Signal reports small government agency reportedly assembling database of people objecting to the Covid vaccine on religious grounds; Mitch McConnell b