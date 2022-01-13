Russia-led troops pull out of Kazakhstan

A Russia-led military bloc began pulling its troops out of Kazakhstan on Thursday after a week-long deployment during the worst bout of unrest in the Central Asian nation's post-Soviet history.
Olivia Chan reports.
Troops belonging to a Russia-led security alliance were preparing to pull out of Kazakhstan, Russia's Defence Ministry said on..
Violent unrest in Kazakhstan has led to a severe crackdown and the arrival of Russian troops to quell protests.