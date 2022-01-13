Kitty Sees Neighbor Cat Nemesis At Front Door, Meows The House Down

This is the intense moment when an extremely vocal cat starts challenging his rival to a cat fight by fiercely meowing through a glass door.

The bristly cat starts begging owner to open the front door in order to go outside and fight.

When Jacob sees another male cat on the other side of the glass door, staring at him urging him to surrender, he immediately gets tough and wants to pick a fight with his rival, so he cries to his owners to let him out!Listen to the incredible speaking skills this Russian feline possesses, he sounds like he is saying ‘open the door’ in Russian!

This cat expands its meowing skills and almost starts speaking human just to make owner understand that he is ready to fight for his territory and masculinity!

Male cats have strange ways of showing who is in charge!