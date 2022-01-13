Ronnie Spector, Influential Singer of the Ronettes, Dead at 78

Legendary singer Ronnie Spector has died after a brief battle with cancer.

She was 78.

Spector was the founding member of the wildly popular all-women group, The Ronettes.

Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today.

, Statement from Ronnie Spector's family, via NPR.

Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor, and a smile on her face.

She was filled with love and gratitude.

Born in Spanish Harlem, Spector was only a teenager when she founded The Ronettes.

The singer was married to influential producer Phil Spector until the early 1970s.

Their relationship didn't last long because of Phil's abusive and jealous personality.

Ronnie Spector recorded the vocal track for The Ronettes hit, "Be My Baby," when she was only 16 years old.

Spector's loved ones now look back fondly on the life of a soulful rock and roll pioneer.

Her joyful sound, playful nature, and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard, or saw her.

, Statement from Ronnie Spector's family, via NPR