Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Announce Engagement and That They Drank Each Other's Blood

'People' reports that actress Megan Fox is engaged to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly.

On January 12, Fox and Kelly shared the big news on their Instagram accounts.

In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree.

We asked for magic.

We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time, Megan Fox, via Instagram.

Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love.

And the karma, Megan Fox, via Instagram.

Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him, Megan Fox, via Instagram.

And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.…and then we drank each other's blood, Megan Fox, via Instagram.

Kelly posted a photo of Fox with her new emerald and diamond engagement ring.

I know tradition is one ring, but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love, Machine Gun Kelly, via Instagram.

According to 'People,' the couple met while Fox was filming 'Midnight in the Switchgrass.'

Last summer, their relationship went Instagram official after Fox appeared in Kelly's 'Bloody Valentine' music video.

'People' reports that in the couple's first joint interview, Fox called Kelly her 'twin flame' and shared how they felt an instant connection on set.

