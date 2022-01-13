Prince Andrew is to face a civil case in the US over allegations

A Manhattan federal court judge has ruled that a sexual assault civil lawsuit brought against British Royal Family member Prince Andrew can move forward.
Major setback for Prince Andrew as a Federal Judge allows Virginia Giuffre’s civil lawsuit against the Duke of York to Advance.
Andrew has denied Giuffre's accusations that he forced her to have sex more than two decades ago at the London home of former..