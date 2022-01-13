Speaking openly and freely is how it should be.

I’ll be making content exclusive to Rumble.

It’s liberating to be able to give my opinions openly without worrying about being censored or tossed in YouTube or Facebook jail.

We now have Chinese style censorship in this country.

Our lame politicians won’t help us out here.

We have to get off the Big Tech platforms and only support free speech alt tech social media sites.

It’s up to us to change things.

We can’t make a difference if we don’t come together and boycott the places that implement censorship.