Patel:MI5 security alert warns MPs of political interference

Home Secretary Priti Patel says the UK faces adversaries, such as the Chinese Communist Party, who "all look to interfere or come into our country in some shape and way".

Her comments come after the MI5 issued a rare warning that alleged Chinese agent Christine Ching Kui Lee infiltrated Parliament to interfere in UK politics.

Report by Alibhaiz.

