Tambo Super Robusto Cigar Review Video

This 6x50 stick offers a medium brown oily wrapper with a smooth finish, some minor and a few medium veins with a slightly floral aroma.

First light reveals a very loose but controlable draw with tons of rich oily smoke production.

Flavors are medium bodied with a slightly dry, musty tobacco and touch of pepper with a short clean finish.

The first third shows a lighter flavor settling at a mild-medium body but with very rich smoke.

It's light in density but extremely plentiful and coats the mouth well with a creaminess, a soft deep aged tobacco and finishing with a touch of black pepper but no spice.

The flavors didn't change at all until the last couple inches, shifting to a soft light nutty profile, but keeping the great smoke and finish.