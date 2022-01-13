House Democrats Pass Voting Rights Bill, Setting Up Senate Showdown

House Democrats Pass , Voting Rights Bill, Setting Up Senate Showdown.

'The Independent' reports that Democrats in the House of Representatives passed an omnibus voting rights bill that combines the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

Both of those bills independently faced Republican filibusters in the Senate.

.

The new bill is headed to the upper chamber, where Democrats are reportedly considering changing Senate rules to prevent further GOP obstruction.

.

The bill, which would create national voting standards, fight election subversion and renew anti-discrimination protections from the Voting Rights Act of 1965, passed by a vote of 220-203.

.

'The Independent' reports that no Republican representatives supported the bill.

.

On January 13, President Joe Biden will meet with senators following a speech condemning Republican- backed state-level legislation that restricts voting rights.

.

Republicans in the Senate reportedly lambasted Biden's support for changing filibuster rules.

.

'The Independent' reports that over the last few years, multiple voting rights bills have passed in the House, only to be stonewalled by Republicans in the Senate.

.

The House has made clear we stand with the people in the fight for voting rights, Nancy Pelosi, Democratic House Speaker, via 'The Independent'.

Nothing less is at stake than our democracy, Nancy Pelosi, Democratic House Speaker, via 'The Independent'.

You have changed your rules 150 times, most recently to raise the debt ceiling.

If you can protect the credit of the United States, surely you can protect democracy, Terri Sewell, Democratic U.S. Representative, via 'The Independent'