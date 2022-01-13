Fall Fishing in Ohio ( Featuring - Cincy Fish Dudes )

Paul and I hit the river in search of hungry smallmouth in "recovery" mode, and we found them!
I also head back to the train tracks where I found my PB largie and used a TOP SECRET new Cast Cray bait!
I took Paul from Cincy Fish Dudes to a sweet fishing spot about 90 minutes from Cincinnati to chase down some waterfall fish!