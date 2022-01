Some TX-500 backyard testing

I wanted to shake the radio down a little bit, before I actually go out on a POTA.

I packed up like I was.

I had the KX2 as well just to do a little comparison.

I will say that while actually using either radio I really didn't notice that much difference.

They are different in the KX2 has it's speaker on the back and the TX-500 has a speaker mic.

You just use them differently.

The TX-500 seems very easy to operate to me.