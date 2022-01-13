Mitch McConnell Calls Biden's Voting Rights 'Rant' 'Incoherent, Incorrect'

'The Guardian' reports Republican Mitch McConnell has made his stance on a voting rights bill clear.

He does not support a change in voting legislation.

McConnell's comments, following President Biden's plea to end the "filibuster" rule, underscores the difficult road ahead for Democrats.

The president’s rant yesterday was incoherent, incorrect and beneath his office.

, Mitch McConnell, via 'The Guardian'.

Former Senate majority leader McConnell said the president had given “a deliberately divisive speech that was designed to pull our country further apart.”.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the Biden administration was disheartened by McConnell's stance on the bill.

It is even more disappointing that [McConnell] has supported and advocated for voting rights in the past.

, Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, via 'The Guardian".

President Biden reportedly intends to rally Senate Democrats to decide on changing or ultimately eliminating the filibuster.

Initially opposed to altering the Senate's "filibuster" rule, Biden now says voting rights must take precedent even if that means long-used procedures are lost or weakened.

The Freedom to Vote Act alongside the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act has now been approved by House Democrats.

Democrats hope the voting rights package can revolutionize how the country elects politicians.

It now heads to the Senate.

According to 'The Guardian,' if it passes the Senate, election day will become a national holiday, mail-in voting will be expanded, .

And federal oversight in jurisdictions that have a history of voter discrimination will be increased