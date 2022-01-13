Prince Andrew Stripped of Military Titles as Sexual Abuse Case Proceeds

The son of Queen Elizabeth II was also stripped of his royal charities.

The extraordinary actions come the day after it was ruled that the sexual abuse case against Prince Andrew, 61, will proceed in a NY federal court.

With The Queen's approval and agreement, , Statement Issued From Buckingham Palace, via CNN.

... the Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen.

, Statement Issued From Buckingham Palace, via CNN.

The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen, Statement Issued From Buckingham Palace, via CNN.

Andrew will also “no longer use the style ‘His Royal Highness’ in any official capacity.” .

All of the Duke's roles have been handed back to the Queen with immediate effect for redistribution to other members of the Royal Family.

, Unnamed Source, via CNN.

For clarity, they will not return to The Duke of York, Unnamed Source, via CNN.

Virginia Giuffre alleges she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein when she was a minor, in order to have sex with several of his friends.

She contends that Prince Andrew was among the men with whom she was forced to have sex.

While Andrew denies the claims, the royal family has characterized the allegations as "concerning.".

He has rarely appeared in public since the allegations were established in 2019.

A public trial of a British royal as senior as Andrew has been referred to as unprecedented.

The prince is Queen Elizabeth's third son and is regarded as her favorite