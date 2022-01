5 Things You Didn't Know the Instant Pot Could Make!

The Instant Pot is pretty much amazing!

I use it ALL THE TIME - but there are a few things that you might not have known the Instant Pot could make!

Today I'm showing you 5 Things you didn't know you could make in Instant Pot!

Well - at least some I really did not know!

Let me know if any were new to you!