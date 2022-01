Live From America 1.13.22 @5pm BIG MAJOR WINS TODAY! SAVING AMERICA FROM THE LEFT!

Kamala Harris embarrassed herself badly today - Supreme Court delivers massive blow to Biden's mandate today - Biden begs big tech to censor more - Hospitals are now begging nurses to stay even with Covid - Senator Kyrsten Sinema destroys any filibuster plans - Prince Andrew is no longer a member of the Royal Family - Lindsey Graham says Trump is the face of the party