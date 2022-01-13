Will Hillary run with Liz Cheney as VP? Matt Boyle with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First
Will Hillary run with Liz Cheney as VP? Matt Boyle with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First

Sebastian and Matt Boyle react to the SCOTUS decision on vaccine mandates, then discuss the hilarious suggestion that Hillary Clinton should run in 2024 with Liz Cheney as her running mate.