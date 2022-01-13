Kanye West Named as Suspect in Criminal Battery Investigation

'People' reports that Kanye West has been named as a suspect in a battery report from an alleged physical altercation in Los Angeles.

According to 'People,' an LAPD source said that the alleged incident took place early on the morning of January 13.

The LAPD source reportedly said that the incident occurred at Santa Fe and Bay street at around 3 a.m.

He also said that no arrests had been made and that the incident was still under investigation.

Fox 11 reports that the alleged incident, between West and a fan, occurred outside the Soho Warehouse.

The outlet said that a fan allegedly approached West's car asking for an autograph.

After exchanging words, the rapper allegedly punched the fan, knocking him to the ground.

'People' points out that West was arrested in 2014 for "assaulting" a photographer at Los Angeles International Airport.

West was reportedly accused of punching a photographer and grabbing his camera.

At the time, the BBC reported that West was sentenced to 250 hours of community service, probation and 24 anger management sessions.

In 2008, West was arrested in another altercation with photographers, also at LA International Airport.

In that incident, West was reportedly released on $20,000 bail