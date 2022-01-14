Sen. Kyrsten Sinema a 'no' vote to change filibuster, puts voting rights legislation on life support

Senator Sinema says she will not change her mind on her Democratic colleagues' attempt to circumvent Senate rules and change the 60-vote threshold needed to pass the voting rights legislation.
Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both of whom are co-sponsors of the voting rights legislation, say they are not..
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden will use a speech in Georgia to endorse changing Senate filibuster rules that have stalled voting..