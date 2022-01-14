Review confirms mistakes made in encounter with Petito

A review of the Moab Police Department claims two of its officers made "several unintentional mistakes" in failing to cite Gabby Petito for domestic violence.
A review of the Moab Police Department claims two of its officers made "several unintentional mistakes" in failing to cite Gabby Petito for domestic violence.
A review of the Moab Police Department claims two of its officers made "several unintentional mistakes" in..
The Moab, Utah, police officers who encountered Gabby Petito and her fiancé a month before her body was found in Wyoming made..