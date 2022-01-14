The Left Wanted — and Got — Joe Biden's America. No Take-Backs, Liberals! | Guest: Paul Brian | Ep 417

Does it seem like things in this country are getting worse in almost every conceivable way?

From COVID to the economy to Afghanistan, it seems like society is rapidly deteriorating, and we have a very old man to thank for that: Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. Thanks, Joe!

Stu Burguiere takes stock and offers some ideas for how to turn this ship around.

Then, Emmy Award-winning automotive expert Paul Brian joins to discuss the supply chain crisis and its impact on automobiles — and Stu's ability to get a new car.