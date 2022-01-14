Nights Into Dreams First Attempt

I never played this game on the original platform, and never made it through a level before.

I think the furthest I've made it since I bought the game on a Steam Sale was installing it on my computer.

As such, I have no idea what I am doing, or what the context of the game is, or if there even is a context, since there's no story cutscenes or instructions of any kind.

I didn't even understand what I'm supposed to do to get through each individual stage in the level at the time I played this.

I figured it out on the fly five levels later.

All I knew about this game is that there is a sequel, and that there is a pinball machine in the Casino level in Sonic Adventure with this games theme in it.