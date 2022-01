US Military Exercise Robin Sage Troops Training Guerrilla Warfare to Combat Domestic Terror Threat

The U.S. Army Special Forces Qualification Course (SFQC) culminates in an Unconventional Warfare (UW) exercise known as Robin Sage.

The students, prospective Green Berets, enter into the exercise after many long months of intensive training.

The exercise is conducted in the hills of Western North Carolina.

The scenario places the detachment in the fictional country of Pineland and the mission is to assist the resistance movement in the defeat of the forces occupying Pineland.