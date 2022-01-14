Supreme Court Blocks UNCONSTITUTIONAL Covid Requirements | Guest: Tayler Hansen | 1/13/22

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the Biden administration cannot move forward with its covid vaccine-or-test requirement for workplaces with at least 100 employees.

The ruling is a victory for anyone against this blatant government overreach.

Will this deter the current regime from attempting to enforce anymore unconstitutional requirements or will they simply find new avenues to pursue their authoritarian agenda?

Speaking of authoritarians, Biden made an appeal to social media companies and media outlets to censor more people in the name of stopping the spread of misinformation.

A sitting president is asking American companies to censor US citizens because they aren’t following the proper narrative.

Consider the implications of that statement coming from the supposed leader of the free world.

If you think any of these governmental powers will be used in good faith, German police are already using covid data as a means to assist them in solving other crimes unrelated to the pandemic.

We’re joined in-studio by Tayler Hansen, an independent journalist and field reporter.