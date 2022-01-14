THIS IS ME.
Messy Jessy, they used to call me.
I hate pictures.
I feel like I look like an alien.
I am a mother of 5.
I have 4 jobs and my entire life has been a trainwreck.
In my "to come" videos, you will see why I endured this trainwreck.
Everyone has a reason.
Mines is my children.
I tried to do my video as all one long video, however I am so new to making videos with imovie, that it was much too long to download, so i had to cut it up in bits.
This first one I will introduce myself generically.
In the upcoming ones, I'll introduce myself more.