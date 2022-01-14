Find Your Free Space

The Communists in America are just a few votes shy from taking over the elections and your personal freedoms. Shocking news out of New York and Wisconsin concerning voting and personal freedom.

Also, Jon Willis, creator of the Free Space App, is here to discuss the latest news with Free Space.

Also, Homer Hickam, author of Rocketboys and Don’t Blow Yourself Up is here to discuss his adventures.

He is the inspiration for the move October Sky.

It is Freedom Foundation Thursday on the Buff Show.

Ashley Varner is here to discuss the insanity from the teacher’s unions and the Biden administration.

America, time to fight back.