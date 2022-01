The Principles of First Principles | Part 1 of 2

Have you heard people that say "That's the way we've always done it"?

We all have, and it's tiring.

Our world needs new ideas, creative, intelligent, and significant ones that create progress where we need it most.

We also need people that can identify these ideas when they are presented, to identify them as truly profitable and not "threatening to the status quo".

Let's push what's possible with first principles thinking.