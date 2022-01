Bitcoin cash price prediction: is the altcoin a dip buy?

Anyone who held bitcoin at the time received bitcoin cash, which has a higher maximum block size.

The protocol initially increased the block size from 1MB to 8MB, and it now supports blocks of up to 32MB.

The developers are researching the possibility of “massive future increases”.

The higher block size enables bitcoin cash to process far more transactions per second while keeping fees low – a solution to the payment delays and high fees that some bitcoin users experienced.